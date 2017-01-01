Turkey Bolognese

Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups pasta mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese)
Health.com
March 2016

Transform pasta night from ordinary to extraordinary by introducing a new noodle topper: Turkey Bolognese. Inspired by the flavors of Italy, this sauce is loaded with fresh herbs, ground turkey, and grated Asiago cheese.

Ground turkey is low in fat and high in protein. Try using whole-wheat pasta to make you feel fuller longer.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 12 ounces ground turkey breast
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 (8-ounce) can no salt-added tomato sauce
  • 4 cups hot cooked penne (about 3/4 pound uncooked tube-shaped pasta)
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Asiago cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 447
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 12.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 29.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53.9g
  • Fiber per serving 4.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 4.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 816mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Increase heat to medium-high. Add turkey, and cook 4 minutes or until turkey is browned, stirring to crumble. Add oregano and next 7 ingredients (oregano through tomato sauce); bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in pasta; cook 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cheese.

