Curried Chicken Penne with Fresh Mango Chutney

Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 1/3 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

"My husband pronounced this restaurant quality!" Serve this much-loved chicken dish to your family for a restaurant-inspired evening in.

This dish has a good balance of nutrients because it's not too high in fat or cholesterol. It also provides a good amount of carbohydrates and protein.

Ingredients

  • Chutney:
  • 2 cups diced peeled ripe mango (about 2 mangoes)
  • 1 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Chicken:
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup light coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons red curry paste
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons Thai fish sauce
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 cups cauliflower florets
  • 4 cups hot cooked penne rigate (about 2 cups uncooked tube-shaped pasta)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 216
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 4.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
  • Fiber per serving 3.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 44mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 724mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare chutney, combine first 9 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until most of liquid evaporates and mixture is thick, stirring occasionally.

Step 2

To prepare chicken, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and chicken; sauté 5 minutes. Combine coconut milk and next 4 ingredients (coconut milk through fish sauce), stirring with a whisk. Add coconut mixture to pan; bring to a simmer. Add broccoli and cauliflower; cover and cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chutney and pasta; toss well to combine. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired.

