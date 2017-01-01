- Calories per serving 216
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
- Fat per serving 4.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
- Fiber per serving 3.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 44mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 724mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Curried Chicken Penne with Fresh Mango Chutney
"My husband pronounced this restaurant quality!" Serve this much-loved chicken dish to your family for a restaurant-inspired evening in.
This dish has a good balance of nutrients because it's not too high in fat or cholesterol. It also provides a good amount of carbohydrates and protein.
How to Make It
To prepare chutney, combine first 9 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until most of liquid evaporates and mixture is thick, stirring occasionally.
To prepare chicken, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and chicken; sauté 5 minutes. Combine coconut milk and next 4 ingredients (coconut milk through fish sauce), stirring with a whisk. Add coconut mixture to pan; bring to a simmer. Add broccoli and cauliflower; cover and cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chutney and pasta; toss well to combine. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired.