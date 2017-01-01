- Calories per serving 379
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 12.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 25.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 1107mg
- Calcium per serving 331mg
Goat Cheese, Artichoke, and Smoked Ham Strata
To make ahead, assemble the strata, cover, and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats. Bake, uncovered, as directed. Although sourdough has a nice subtle tanginess, French bread works, too.
This warm breakfast casserole is a cheese lover's dream. Using mild fontina cheese in combination with the tart flavor of goat cheese gives a creamy texture with nearly half the fat as similar recipes. You can make this ahead of time, refrigerate overnight, and bake it the next day.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place 1 cup milk, egg substitute, and goat cheese in a blender; process until smooth. Combine goat cheese mixture, remaining 2 1/4 cups milk, black pepper, thyme, nutmeg, and garlic in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add bread cubes; stir gently to combine. Let stand 10 minutes.
Place half of the bread mixture in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange Parmesan cheese, ham, and artichoke hearts evenly over the bread mixture. Top with remaining bread mixture, and sprinkle evenly with fontina cheese.
Bake strata at 350° for 40 minutes or until edges are bubbly. Let stand 15 minutes.