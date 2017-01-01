Goat Cheese, Artichoke, and Smoked Ham Strata

To make ahead, assemble the strata, cover, and refrigerate overnight. Let stand at room temperature while the oven preheats. Bake, uncovered, as directed. Although sourdough has a nice subtle tanginess, French bread works, too.

This warm breakfast casserole is a cheese lover's dream. Using mild fontina cheese in combination with the tart flavor of goat cheese gives a creamy texture with nearly half the fat as similar recipes. You can make this ahead of time, refrigerate overnight, and bake it the next day.