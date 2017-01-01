Endive, Watercress, and Walnut Salad

Yield
6 servings
Jean Galton
March 2016

Substitute sherry vinegar for the red wine vinegar and walnut oil for the canola oil if you like.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup walnuts
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 Belgian endives, leaves separated
  • 3 bunches watercress, rinsed and dried

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350° F. Place the walnuts on an ungreased cookie sheet and toast until lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove and let cool.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine the oil, vinegar, and mustard. Whisk together to combine well and season to taste with salt and groun pepper. Add the endives, watercress, and toasted walnuts and toss to mix well. Serve immediately.

