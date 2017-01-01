Herb Grilled Shrimp and Wilted Spinach with Fennel
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice, herbs, salt, pepper, and shrimp. Cover and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.
Step 2
Soak skewers in warm water at least 20 minutes while shrimp is marinating.
Step 3
Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over low heat and wilt spinach with fennel seeds, about 3 to 4 minutes (do in two batches if necessary). Remove skillet from heat and cover to keep warm.
Step 4
Heat broiler or grill. Remove shrimp from marinade and thread onto skewers. Broil or grill the shrimp until just done, about 5 to 6 minutes. Serve shrimp and spinach with the beans.