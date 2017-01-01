- Calories per serving 403
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 11%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 14.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 77.4g
- Fiber per serving 11.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4.9mg
- Sodium per serving 707mg
- Calcium per serving 126mg
Chickpeas with Spinach
"This vegetarian dish is easy and requires very little oil. Add ground red pepper if you'd like it spicier. I like to serve this dish with Indian flatbread and yogurt." --CL Reader
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; sauté 4 minutes or until mixture begins to brown. Add water and tomato paste; cook 2 minutes or until liquid evaporates, stirring constantly. Stir in spinach, chili powder, salt, and chickpeas; cover. Reduce heat; cook 5 minutes or until spinach wilts and mixture is heated. Stir in juice. Serve over rice. Garnish with lemon wedges and rind, if desired.