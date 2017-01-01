Tex-Mex Beef Tacos

Karry Hosford
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1 taco)
Health.com
March 2016

Add some pizazz to traditional soft tacos by including corn kernels and black beans in the filling. The mixture also works well in crunchy corn taco shells.

Add whole-grain rice to the black beans for a complete source of protein. You can also serve it with fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, salsa, and fat-free sour cream for an extra kick.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound ground sirloin
  • 1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 1 to 3 drained canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, chopped
  • 10 (8-inch) fat-free flour tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 7.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.6g
  • Fiber per serving 4.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Iron per serving 1.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 547mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion, garlic, and beef; cook 6 minutes or until browned, stirring to crumble beef. Stir in corn and next 6 ingredients (corn through chiles). Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon 1/2 cup beef mixture into each tortilla.

