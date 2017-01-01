Arctic Lime Freeze

Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Manning Barr
Yield
5 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
March 2016

Use only two ingredients, frozen limeade concentrate and tofu, plus water for this easy and refreshing frozen dessert.

Don’t deprive yourself of a cool summer treat. This sorbet-like dessert is low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) can thawed limeade concentrate, undiluted
  • 1 (12.3-ounce) package reduced-fat silken firm tofu, drained
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • Mint sprigs (optional)
  • Grated lime rind (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 196
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 3.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 7.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36.8g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Combine limeade and tofu in a blender; process until smooth. Add water; pulse to combine. Pour mixture into the freezer can of an ice-cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Spoon the mixture into a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze 2 hours or until firm. Garnish with mint and rind, if desired.

