- Calories per serving 196
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 3.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 7.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36.8g
- Fiber per serving 1.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 6mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Arctic Lime Freeze
Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Manning Barr
Use only two ingredients, frozen limeade concentrate and tofu, plus water for this easy and refreshing frozen dessert.
Don’t deprive yourself of a cool summer treat. This sorbet-like dessert is low in saturated fat and cholesterol.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine limeade and tofu in a blender; process until smooth. Add water; pulse to combine. Pour mixture into the freezer can of an ice-cream freezer; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Spoon the mixture into a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze 2 hours or until firm. Garnish with mint and rind, if desired.