- Calories per serving 253
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 4.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 0.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1.1mg
- Sodium per serving 261mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
This cake keeps well in an airtight container for several days. If you don't have a Bundt pan, use a 10-inch tube pan.
Try a fat-free sour cream (or even fat-free yogurt) as a healthier alternative.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray; dust with breadcrumbs.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt, stirring well with a whisk. Place sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes). Add rind, juice, and extract, beating until well blended. Add egg whites and egg, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in walnuts.
Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.