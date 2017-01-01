Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Randy Mayor; Jan Gautro
Yield
18 servings
Health.com
March 2016

This cake keeps well in an airtight container for several days. If you don't have a Bundt pan, use a 10-inch tube pan.

Try a fat-free sour cream (or even fat-free yogurt) as a healthier alternative.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 cups low-fat sour cream
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts, toasted
  • 2 teaspoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 253
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 4.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Iron per serving 1.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 261mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray; dust with breadcrumbs.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt, stirring well with a whisk. Place sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy (about 3 minutes). Add rind, juice, and extract, beating until well blended. Add egg whites and egg, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in walnuts.

Step 4

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up