Filet Mignon with Red Currant-Green Peppercorn Sauce

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 filet and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

Green peppercorns are soft and a little bit milder than black peppercorns. We prefer jelly for this recipe because it makes a clear, shiny sauce.

Looks like steak just became diet-friendly. Using a lean cut of beef knocks the fat down to a mere 13 grams (5.5 saturated), which is a third of the fat you’d get in a homemade burger. Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of a delicious peppercorn sauce full of antioxidant-rich red wine.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups Merlot
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1/4 cup red currant jelly
  • 1 tablespoon drained brine-packed green peppercorns, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1 inch thick)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 302
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 39%
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 23.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.9g
  • Fiber per serving 0.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 77mg
  • Iron per serving 3.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 294mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill to medium-high heat.

Step 2

Combine wine and shallots in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 10 minutes). Strain through a sieve over a bowl; discard solids. Return wine to pan, and add jelly and green peppercorns. Cook over medium heat until jelly melts (about 2 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in butter; keep warm.

Step 3

Sprinkle steaks with salt and black pepper. Place beef on grill rack; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Serve sauce with beef.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up