- Calories per serving 302
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 39%
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 23.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.9g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 77mg
- Iron per serving 3.2mg
- Sodium per serving 294mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Filet Mignon with Red Currant-Green Peppercorn Sauce
Green peppercorns are soft and a little bit milder than black peppercorns. We prefer jelly for this recipe because it makes a clear, shiny sauce.
Looks like steak just became diet-friendly. Using a lean cut of beef knocks the fat down to a mere 13 grams (5.5 saturated), which is a third of the fat you’d get in a homemade burger. Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of a delicious peppercorn sauce full of antioxidant-rich red wine.
How to Make It
Prepare grill to medium-high heat.
Combine wine and shallots in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 10 minutes). Strain through a sieve over a bowl; discard solids. Return wine to pan, and add jelly and green peppercorns. Cook over medium heat until jelly melts (about 2 minutes), stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in butter; keep warm.
Sprinkle steaks with salt and black pepper. Place beef on grill rack; cook 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Serve sauce with beef.