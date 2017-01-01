Filet Mignon with Red Currant-Green Peppercorn Sauce

Green peppercorns are soft and a little bit milder than black peppercorns. We prefer jelly for this recipe because it makes a clear, shiny sauce.

Looks like steak just became diet-friendly. Using a lean cut of beef knocks the fat down to a mere 13 grams (5.5 saturated), which is a third of the fat you’d get in a homemade burger. Plus, you’ll get the added benefit of a delicious peppercorn sauce full of antioxidant-rich red wine.