- Calories per serving 380
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 9.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 34.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 131mg
- Iron per serving 8.3mg
- Sodium per serving 347mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Seared Duck Breast with Ginger-Rhubarb Sauce
The sweet, spicy heat from the ginger preserves is balanced by tart rhubarb and wine. The flavor of ginger preserves is close to that of crystallized ginger. Serve this dish over creamy polenta with steamed baby bok choy. Use frozen rhubarb if you can't find fresh, and boneless chicken breast halves for the duck, if desired.
Skinning meat, especially dark meat like duck, cuts out a lot of fat without losing the flavor.
How to Make It
Combine first 5 ingredients in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 1 cup (about 18 minutes). Stir in preserves and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute. Strain wine mixture through a sieve over a bowl. Discard solids.
Sprinkle duck with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add duck; cook 5 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Cut duck diagonally across the grain into thin slices; serve with sauce.