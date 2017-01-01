Seared Duck Breast with Ginger-Rhubarb Sauce

The sweet, spicy heat from the ginger preserves is balanced by tart rhubarb and wine. The flavor of ginger preserves is close to that of crystallized ginger. Serve this dish over creamy polenta with steamed baby bok choy. Use frozen rhubarb if you can't find fresh, and boneless chicken breast halves for the duck, if desired.

Skinning meat, especially dark meat like duck, cuts out a lot of fat without losing the flavor.