Grilled Cornish Hens with Apricot-Mustard Glaze

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 hen)
Health.com
March 2016

Serve with grilled fennel bulb quarters and couscous. Preserves are chunkier than jelly and thus adhere better to the Cornish hen. Peach preserves are also a tasty option.

Poultry skin is high in saturated fat, so it's important to skin the hens before cooking. Preserves are chunkier than jelly, so they adhere better to the hen.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves
  • 1/4 cup stone-ground mustard
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 teaspoons Champagne or white wine vinegar
  • 2 (18-ounce) Cornish hens, skinned and quartered
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 417
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 15%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Protein per serving 41.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44.6g
  • Fiber per serving 3.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 180mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 608mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine preserves, mustard, parsley, mint, and vinegar, stirring with a whisk. Sprinkle hens with salt and pepper. Place 1/4 cup apricot mixture in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add hens; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning bag occasionally.

Step 2

Prepare grill to medium-high heat.

Step 3

Remove hens from bag; discard marinade. Place hens on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 12 minutes or until thermometer registers 180°, turning hens occasionally and basting frequently with apricot mixture.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up