Fig and Chile-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 3 ounces)
Health.com
March 2016

Basmati rice and black beans go well with this spicy pork tenderloin dish. The fig-and-chile glaze also works well brushed over chicken thighs.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fig preserves
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon chile paste with garlic
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • Fresh chives, cut into 1-inch pieces (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 193
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 18%
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 274mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill to medium-high heat.

Step 2

Combine preserves, vinegar, chile paste, soy sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, stirring with a whisk.

Step 3

Sprinkle pork with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place pork on a grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 18 minutes or until thermometer registers 160° (slightly pink), turning occasionally and basting frequently with fig mixture. Garnish with fresh chives, if desired.

