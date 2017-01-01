Salmon with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Randy Mayor; Jan Gautro
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/2 cup tomato mixture)
March 2016

"It isn't necessary to season the salmon itself, as the tomatoes, thyme, and garlic create such a flavorful sauce. Serve with rice or couscous." -CL Reader

Add a side of whole-grain rice or couscous to complete this dish. Salmon packs a lot of lean protein, which aids in muscle repair.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 43%
  • Fat per serving 12.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Protein per serving 28.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9.6g
  • Fiber per serving 1.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 368mg
  • Calcium per serving 37mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray; toss to coat tomatoes. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Add fish to pan. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve the tomato mixture over fish. Drizzle with lemon juice.

