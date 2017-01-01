Apricot-Glazed Roasted Asparagus

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
4 servings
Health.com
March 2016

"When asparagus is in season, it's gorgeous, fresh, and cheap. I came up with this recipe in a moment of creativity; I had a lot of asparagus on hand and wanted to give it a different twist." -CL Reader

Packed with flavor, this side dish is also filled with fiber, important in aiding digestion.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound asparagus spears, trimmed
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons apricot preserves
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 58
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 0.0%
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11.6g
  • Fiber per serving 2.6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 210mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400º.

Step 2

Place asparagus spears on a foil-lined jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Combine apricot preserves, soy sauce, garlic, and salt; pour preserves mixture over asparagus. Toss well to coat. Bake at 400º for 10 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Serve immediately.

