Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

"I was looking for a recipe to use some of the abundant fresh basil I grow in pots on my back deck, so I modeled this recipe after dishes I've had in local restaurants. It's easy, fresh, and colorful--and a very quick dinner." -CL Reader

Add some fiber to this protein-rich dish with whole-wheat angel-hair pasta. Goat cheese is a great source of calcium, but be wary of its high saturated fat content.