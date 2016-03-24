- Calories per serving 424
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 9.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Protein per serving 33.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 185mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 564mg
- Calcium per serving 163mg
Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta
"I was looking for a recipe to use some of the abundant fresh basil I grow in pots on my back deck, so I modeled this recipe after dishes I've had in local restaurants. It's easy, fresh, and colorful--and a very quick dinner." -CL Reader
Add some fiber to this protein-rich dish with whole-wheat angel-hair pasta. Goat cheese is a great source of calcium, but be wary of its high saturated fat content.
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add shrimp; sauté 1 minute. Add tomato and basil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until tomato is tender. Stir in kalamata olives, capers, and black pepper.
Combine shrimp mixture and pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Top with cheese.