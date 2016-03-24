Mediterranean Shrimp and Pasta

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups pasta mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese)
Health.com
March 2016

"I was looking for a recipe to use some of the abundant fresh basil I grow in pots on my back deck, so I modeled this recipe after dishes I've had in local restaurants. It's easy, fresh, and colorful--and a very quick dinner." -CL Reader

Add some fiber to this protein-rich dish with whole-wheat angel-hair pasta. Goat cheese is a great source of calcium, but be wary of its high saturated fat content.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 cups chopped plum tomato
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 1/3 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups hot cooked angel hair pasta (about 8 ounces uncooked pasta)
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 424
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 9.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 33.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49.7g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 185mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 564mg
  • Calcium per serving 163mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add shrimp; sauté 1 minute. Add tomato and basil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes or until tomato is tender. Stir in kalamata olives, capers, and black pepper.

Step 2

Combine shrimp mixture and pasta in a large bowl; toss well. Top with cheese.

