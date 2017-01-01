- Calories per serving 141
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 32%
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 5.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 257mg
- Calcium per serving 62mg
Popovers
Use a pastry brush to oil the popover cups. A muffin tin works, also, but the cups are smaller, so you'll get popovers that need 5 minutes less time in the oven. The popovers puff more when you take some of the chill out of the eggs and milk. Although it's tempting, don't open the oven door to peek at the popovers--use the oven light and view through the glass to see when they're golden brown.
Sprinkle fat-free, shredded cheese on the tops of these pastries for even more flavor and calcium.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour and salt, stirring with a whisk. Combine milk and eggs in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk until blended; let stand 30 minutes. Gradually add flour mixture, stirring well with a whisk. Stir in butter.
Coat 9 popover cups with cooking spray; brush oil evenly among cups to coat. Place popover cups in a 375° oven for 5 minutes. Divide the batter evenly among prepared popover cups. Bake at 375° for 40 minutes or until golden. Serve immediately.