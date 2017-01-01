Classic White Pizza

Karry Hosford
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Health.com
March 2016

Ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella are the three cheeses highlighted in this meatless pizza. A packaged pizza crust makes it an easy choice for busy weeknights.

Dressing up this white, cheesy pizza with vegetables is a great way to add more fiber and antioxidants.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) preshredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 (1-pound) Italian cheese-flavored pizza crust (such as Boboli)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallots
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped spinach
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup thinly sliced plum tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 339
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 10.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 26mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 712mg
  • Calcium per serving 303mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Combine the first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread cheese mixture over pizza crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border around the edge. Sprinkle with basil and next 6 ingredients (basil through garlic powder). Arrange plum tomato slices in a single layer on top. Place pizza on baking sheet. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Remove pizza to cutting board; cut into 6 slices.

