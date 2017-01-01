Warm Eggplant and Goat Cheese Sandwiches

Karry Hosford
Yield
2 servings
Health.com
March 2016

"This sandwich was born when I brought home adorable baby eggplants from the local farmers' market. Eggplant and goat cheese go together perfectly." -CL Reader

Eggplant is rich in disease-fighting antioxidants. Try a multigrain roll for a fiber boost.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 (1/4-inch) vertical slices small eggplant
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) goat cheese, softened
  • 2 (1 1/2-ounce) rustic sandwich rolls
  • 2 (1/4-inch) slices tomato
  • 1 cup arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 299
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 33%
  • Fat per serving 11.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 647mg
  • Calcium per serving 137mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 275°.

Step 2

Brush oil over eggplant.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add eggplant; cook 5 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Step 4

Spread about 1 tablespoon of goat cheese over cut side of each roll half. Place rolls on a baking sheet, cheese sides up; bake at 275° for 8 to 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Step 5

Remove from oven; top bottom half of each roll with 1 eggplant slice, 1 tomato slice, and 1/2 cup arugula. Top sandwiches with top halves of rolls.

