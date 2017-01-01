- Calories per serving 245
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 15.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 68mg
- Iron per serving 2.3mg
- Sodium per serving 451mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Louisiana Goulash
Karry Hosford
"This recipe was invented using trial and error. The name is actually a joke. My dad couldn't think of 'jambalaya,' so he said, 'Pass the Louisiana goulash.' This made us laugh, and it's in honor of him." -CL Reader
This hearty dish is filled with protein, fiber, and healthy carbohydrates.
How to Make It
Combine the first 12 ingredients in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Stir in rice; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Add shrimp; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are done.