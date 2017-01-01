Louisiana Goulash

Karry Hosford
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
"This recipe was invented using trial and error. The name is actually a joke. My dad couldn't think of 'jambalaya,' so he said, 'Pass the Louisiana goulash.' This made us laugh, and it's in honor of him." -CL Reader

This hearty dish is filled with protein, fiber, and healthy carbohydrates.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/4 cups chopped tomato
  • 3/4 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices celery
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rubbed sage
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 10 ounce andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/4 cups uncooked long-grain brown rice
  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Protein per serving 15.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 68mg
  • Iron per serving 2.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 451mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 12 ingredients in a Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Stir in rice; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Add shrimp; cook 3 minutes or until shrimp are done.

