- Calories per serving 39
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 1.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 0.1mg
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Calcium per serving 2mg
Lemony Fruit Dip
"I lightened this fruit dip recipe, and it received rave reviews. It looks lovely and tastes great." Serve with fresh fruit such as strawberries, pineapple, or apple. -CL Reader
Serve this light, fruity dip with strawberries or pineapple for a tasty dessert that will leave you feeling full and guilt free. Cut back even more with fat-free Cool Whip.
How to Make It
Combine 2 tablespoons sugar, egg, and lemon juice in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine remaining 2 tablespoons sugar, water, and cornstarch in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook 30 seconds or until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Slowly pour beaten egg mixture into water mixture, stirring constantly. Cook over medium heat 2 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool completely. Fold in whipped topping.