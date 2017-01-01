- Calories per serving 165
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 4.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 0.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 206mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Low-Fat Strawberry-Cinnamon Muffins
These strawberry muffins are moist and tender, yet still low in fat, because of the addition of vanilla fat-free yogurt and low-fat milk. The strawberry flavor comes from strawberry jam.
Not all muffins have to be high in calories and fat. Using fat-free milk and yogurt will spare you the fat and let you indulge in a breakfast pastry.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375º.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups, and level with a knife. Combine flour and the next 4 ingredients (flour through salt) in a large bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Combine yogurt, butter, milk, and egg in a bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until moist.
Place 12 foil cup liners in muffin cups; coat liners with cooking spray. Spoon 1 tablespoon batter into each liner. Top each with 1 teaspoon jam. Top evenly with the remaining batter. Combine 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 375º for 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; place on a wire rack.