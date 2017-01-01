Turkey Lasagna

Photo: Karry Hosford
Yield
9 servings
March 2016

"I began using turkey in lasagna after my husband and I developed health problems. The recipe is a big hit with my family." --CL Reader

Lasagna is notorious for having a lot of cheese, which is high in saturated fat and cholesterol. This recipe calls for low-fat and reduced-fat cheese, making it a much healthier option. Try this meal with spinach for a great source of folate.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped onion
  • 3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 (10-ounce) package thinly sliced deli turkey breast, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 (26-ounce) bottle tomato-basil pasta sauce (such as Bertoli)
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 (16-ounce) carton fat-free cottage cheese
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 cooked lasagna noodles
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 283
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 8.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 21.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28.5g
  • Fiber per serving 6.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 1.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 838mg
  • Calcium per serving 164mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, and garlic. Sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add turkey; cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in seasoning and sauce. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Combine Parmesan, salt, black pepper, eggs, and cottage cheese.

Step 4

Spread 1 cup turkey mixture in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 4 noodles over turkey mixture; top with half of Parmesan mixture and 2 cups turkey mixture. Repeat layers, ending with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes.

