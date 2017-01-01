- Calories per serving 283
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 8.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 21.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.5g
- Fiber per serving 6.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 1.4mg
- Sodium per serving 838mg
- Calcium per serving 164mg
Turkey Lasagna
"I began using turkey in lasagna after my husband and I developed health problems. The recipe is a big hit with my family." --CL Reader
Lasagna is notorious for having a lot of cheese, which is high in saturated fat and cholesterol. This recipe calls for low-fat and reduced-fat cheese, making it a much healthier option. Try this meal with spinach for a great source of folate.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, and garlic. Sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add turkey; cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in seasoning and sauce. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Combine Parmesan, salt, black pepper, eggs, and cottage cheese.
Spread 1 cup turkey mixture in bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Arrange 4 noodles over turkey mixture; top with half of Parmesan mixture and 2 cups turkey mixture. Repeat layers, ending with turkey mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes.