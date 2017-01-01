Cajun Shrimp and Catfish

Randy Mayor; Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup of shrimp mixture and about 2/3 cup of rice)
Health.com
March 2016

Seafood is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Try this dish with whole-grain rice for extra fiber.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 tablespoon low-salt blackening seasoning
  • 1 1/2 pounds catfish fillets, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 cup presliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 pound small shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/2 cup light Alfredo sauce (such as Contadina)
  • 1 tablespoon fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 5 1/2 cups hot cooked long-grain rice
  • Parsley sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 382
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 30.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.7g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 139mg
  • Iron per serving 3.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 511mg
  • Calcium per serving 110mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place the buttermilk and blackening seasoning in a large bowl, stirring to blend. Add catfish; toss gently to coat.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add catfish mixture; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Place the catfish mixture in a 2 1/2-quart shallow casserole coated with cooking spray.

Step 4

Melt the butter in pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions, mushrooms, and chopped parsley; sauté 3 minutes. Add shrimp; sauté 3 minutes. Spoon shrimp mixture over catfish. Combine Alfredo sauce and broth, stirring with a whisk. Drizzle over the shrimp mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Bake shrimp mixture at 350° for 20 minutes or until bubbly. Serve shrimp mixture over rice. Garnish with the parsley sprigs, if desired.

