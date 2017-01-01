- Calories per serving 252
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 5.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 8.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.2g
- Fiber per serving 5.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2.6mg
- Sodium per serving 10mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Wholesome Morning Granola
"I use fruit juices and other natural sweeteners to sweeten this cereal. On cold mornings, it's wonderful with warm milk." -CL Reader
Start your morning off right with a fiber-packed, nutrient rich meal. Add fat-free milk for calcium and eat this just like a bowl of cereal.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Combine the juices in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until reduced to 2/3 cup. Remove from heat; stir in honey. Slowly pour juice mixture over oat mixture, tossing to coat. Spread oat mixture evenly onto a jelly roll pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 325° for 40 minutes or until golden, stirring occasionally. Cool slightly; stir in blueberries. Cool completely, and store in an airtight container.