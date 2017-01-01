- Calories per serving 175
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
- Fat per serving 1.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 6.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33.7g
- Fiber per serving 4.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.9mg
- Sodium per serving 623mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Garlic and Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus
Karry Hosford
"I came up with this hummus recipe exploring ways to get more fiber in my diet. The tomatoes give it a warm, coral-like color." -CL Reader
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°.
Step 2
Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place pita wedges on pan, and coat with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 6 minutes or until golden.
Step 3
Combine water, tomato, salt, pepper, garlic, and beans in a food processor, and process until smooth. Serve with pita wedges.