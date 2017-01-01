Lemon Chicken and Rice with Artichokes

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Jan Gautro
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch strips
  • 2 1/4 cups chopped onion
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 cups instant rice
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 2 tablespoons grated Romano cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 8%
  • Fat per serving 2.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40.7g
  • Fiber per serving 8.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 69mg
  • Iron per serving 3.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 773mg
  • Calcium per serving 120mg

How to Make It

Heat a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chicken, chopped onion, and red bell pepper; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in rice, lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, black pepper, and broth; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until rice is tender. Stir in artichokes, and cook 1 minute or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cheese.

