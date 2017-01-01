Waldorf Coleslaw

Photography: Karry Hosford
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

"This recipe is great for people who love both (mayonnaise-dressed) coleslaw and Waldorf salad yet need to watch their cholesterol. The raisins and apples, in addition to the cabbage, give this salad a nice crunch. Fruits and nuts also boost the fiber." --CL Reader

Use fat-free yogurt and mayonnaise to create a low-cholesterol dish that's still high in flavor. Apples and raisins add a boost of fiber, which is great for digestion.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups shredded cabbage
  • 3 cups diced Granny Smith apple
  • 6 tablespoons raisins
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 3 tablespoons plain fat-free yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 69
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 1.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 1.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 91mg
  • Calcium per serving 27mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine yogurt and remaining ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Pour over cabbage mixture; toss well. Cover and chill 2 hours.

