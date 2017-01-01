- Calories per serving 69
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 1.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 1.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 91mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Waldorf Coleslaw
Photography: Karry Hosford
"This recipe is great for people who love both (mayonnaise-dressed) coleslaw and Waldorf salad yet need to watch their cholesterol. The raisins and apples, in addition to the cabbage, give this salad a nice crunch. Fruits and nuts also boost the fiber." --CL Reader
Use fat-free yogurt and mayonnaise to create a low-cholesterol dish that's still high in flavor. Apples and raisins add a boost of fiber, which is great for digestion.
How to Make It
Combine the first 4 ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine yogurt and remaining ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Pour over cabbage mixture; toss well. Cover and chill 2 hours.