- Calories per serving 253
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 6.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 14.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 37mg
- Iron per serving 1.8mg
- Sodium per serving 795mg
- Calcium per serving 105mg
Southwest Sausage and Rice
"This easy rice dish is a simplified takeoff of a Cooking Light risotto made with yellow bell peppers and sausage. The saffron rice mix gives the yellow color of the roasted bell peppers." --CL Reader
Spare an extra dash of salt with this turkey sausage to keep your sodium balance in check.
How to Make It
Cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon.
Add corn and garlic to pan, and cook over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in rice, sausage, cheese, chili powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring constantly, until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.