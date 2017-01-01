- Calories per serving 309
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 7.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 13.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.6g
- Fiber per serving 7.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 748mg
- Calcium per serving 133mg
Quick Roasted-Vegetable Fajitas
"I love fresh vegetables, but finding quality produce in the winter can be tough. This quick roasted-vegetable fajitas recipe uses four vegetables that are available nearly everywhere year-round. It's fast, easy, colorful, and tastes great." --CL Reader
Want a south-of-the border meal? You won’t miss an ounce of flavor in our low-fat version of fajitas. The spices from the soup and dip mix will provide plenty of flavor without blowing your sodium allotment for the day. Plus, the colorful vegetables offer plenty of vitamin A, beta-carotene, and antioxidants.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°.
Place first 4 ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add vegetable soup mix and oil to bag; seal and shake to coat. Remove vegetable mixture from bag; place in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Bake at 450° for 20 minutes, stirring once.
Heat tortillas and beans according to package directions.
Spread 3 tablespoons beans over each tortilla, and top with 1/2 cup vegetable mixture and 1/4 cup lettuce. Sprinkle each serving with 2 tablespoons cheese, 2 tablespoons tomato, and 1 tablespoon salsa. Roll up.