"I love fresh vegetables, but finding quality produce in the winter can be tough. This quick roasted-vegetable fajitas recipe uses four vegetables that are available nearly everywhere year-round. It's fast, easy, colorful, and tastes great." --CL Reader

Want a south-of-the border meal? You won’t miss an ounce of flavor in our low-fat version of fajitas. The spices from the soup and dip mix will provide plenty of flavor without blowing your sodium allotment for the day. Plus, the colorful vegetables offer plenty of vitamin A, beta-carotene, and antioxidants.