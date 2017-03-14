Chunky Vegetarian Chili

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

This vegetable chili recipe is a great way to get kids to eat fiber-rich foods. It can be taken on camping trips or packed in a thermos for school lunches.

Beans are good for your heart, and the veggies in this chili are a great way to get your fill of antioxidants, which help fight disease.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 (16-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 257
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 9%
  • Fat per serving 2.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 12.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48.8g
  • Fiber per serving 14.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 876mg
  • Calcium per serving 150mg

How to Make It

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add sugar and remaining ingredients, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes.

