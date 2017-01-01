- Calories per serving 378
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 13.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51.6g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 777mg
- Calcium per serving 178mg
Risotto with Fresh Mozzarella, Grape Tomatoes, and Basil
Use fat-free cheese to enjoy this fresh Mediterranean dish without the saturated fat; you'll still get the flavor and the calcium.
How to Make It
Place vinegar in a small, heavy saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook until slightly syrupy and reduced to 1 tablespoon (about 4 minutes). Set aside.
Bring the broth to a simmer in a medium saucepan (do not boil). Keep warm.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add leek; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add rice; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in wine, and cook 1 minute or until the liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Stir in 1 cup broth; cook 5 minutes or until the liquid is nearly absorbed, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium. Add the remaining broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until each portion of broth is absorbed before adding the next (about 25 minutes total). Stir in half-and-half, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in tomatoes, basil, and cheese. Place about 1 cup risotto evenly into 6 shallow serving bowls, and drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon balsamic syrup and 1/2 teaspoon olive oil.