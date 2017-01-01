Tomato Crostini

Photography: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris-Pursell
Yield
2 servings (serving size: 2 bread slices and about 1/3 cup tomato mixture)
March 2016

Plum tomatoes usually have better flavor and are less watery than other tomatoes during the off season, so they are great for this recipe. If you're without a baking sheet, carefully arrange the bread slices directly on the oven rack.

Serve this guilt-free appetizer and reap the nutritious benefits! Tomatoes have lycopene, which helps fight disease.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup chopped plum tomato
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pitted green olives
  • 1 teaspoon capers
  • 1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • Dash of freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 4 (1-inch-thick) slices French bread baguette
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 garlic clove, halved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 109
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
  • Fat per serving 2.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
  • Protein per serving 3.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 373mg
  • Calcium per serving 30mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375º.

Step 2

Combine first 9 ingredients.

Step 3

Lightly coat both sides of bread slices with cooking spray; arrange bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 375º for 4 minutes on each side or until lightly toasted.

Step 4

Rub 1 side of bread slices with halved garlic; top evenly with tomato mixture.

