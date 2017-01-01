- Calories per serving 315
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 4.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 52.1g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 13.4mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 140mg
- Calcium per serving 27mg
Chocolate Decadence
This rich and indulgent chocolate dessert is sure to satisfy the craziest of chocoholics.
With less fat and only about a quarter of the cholesterol of a slice of classic chocolate cake, these antioxidant-rich chocolaty treats are best served warm.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly coat 4 (2-ounce) ramekins with cooking spray, and sprinkle 3/4 teaspoon sugar into each of the ramekins, shaking and turning to coat. Set prepared ramekins aside.
Combine 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, milk, and cocoa in a small saucepan, stirring well with a whisk. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook 30 seconds or until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add the butter and 1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate. Stir until the chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Cool chocolate mixture 10 minutes.
Add flour, vanilla, salt, and egg white to chocolate mixture, stirring with a whisk just until blended. Spoon 2 tablespoons chocolate mixture into each prepared ramekin, and top each with 2 teaspoons chocolate chips. Divide the remaining chocolate mixture evenly among ramekins, spreading to cover the chocolate chips. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until barely set. Cool for 10 minutes. Invert onto dessert plates. Serve warm.