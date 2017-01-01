Baked Pasta with Sausage, Tomatoes, and Cheese

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
March 2016

This easy, cheesy pasta recipe features ziti, turkey sausage, canned tomatoes, and fresh basil. It's a perfect pasta dish for busy weeknights.

Using a fat-free cheese will spare you 25 grams of fat per cup and still provide you with calcium for bone health.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) package uncooked ziti (short tube-shaped pasta)
  • 1 pound hot turkey Italian sausage links
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 (14.5-ounce) cans petite-diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded fresh mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 413
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
  • Fat per serving 11.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 4.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 49mg
  • Iron per serving 7.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 941mg
  • Calcium per serving 265mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain the pasta, and set aside.

Step 3

Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage, onion, and garlic in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Add the tomato paste, salt, pepper, and tomatoes, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4

Combine cooked pasta, sausage mixture, and basil. Place half of the pasta mixture in a 4-quart casserole coated with cooking spray. Top with half of mozzarella and half of Parmesan. Repeat layers. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until bubbly.

