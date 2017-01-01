Rosemary-Apple Bread

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
16 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
March 2016

"Apple keeps the bread moist. It's even better the second day." --CL Reader

Rosemary has surprising healing powers, from improving long-term memory to treating hair loss. Its piney fragrance can also help reduce stress and anxiety. Get it guilt-free; this has almost a third of the fat of traditional homemade bread.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 package quick-rise yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 1 cup diced peeled Granny Smith apple (about 1 small)
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 teaspoons butter, melted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 95
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 10%
  • Fat per serving 0.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 2.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19.1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 188mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine 2 3/4 cups flour, salt, rosemary, and yeast in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add water, stirring until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 8 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands. Cover and let rest 5 minutes. Knead in apple. Place the dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rest 10 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 3

Shape dough into a loaf; place dough in an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Gently press dough into pan; cover. Let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Step 4

Bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until bread is lightly browned and sounds hollow when tapped. Brush top with butter. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack.

