Orange Marmalade Layer Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Coat 2 (9-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, and line bottoms of the pans with wax paper.

Step 3 Lightly spoon sifted cake flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine sifted flour, baking soda, and salt, stirring with a whisk. Place butter in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Gradually add 1 3/4 cups sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until well blended. Beat in orange rind and vanilla. Add egg whites, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 4 Combine buttermilk and milk. Add flour mixture and buttermilk mixture alternately to butter mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Pour batter into prepared pans; sharply tap pans once on counter to remove air bubbles. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 20 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pans. Cool completely on wire rack.

Step 5 Combine juice and 1/4 cup sugar; stir until sugar dissolves. Pierce the cake layers liberally with a wooden pick. Slowly drizzle juice mixture over cake layers.