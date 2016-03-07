- Calories per serving 281
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48.8g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 171mg
- Calcium per serving 148mg
Baked Oatmeal
Try baked oatmeal for a unexpected morning treat. It's a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a medium bowl. Combine the milk, applesauce, butter, and egg. Add milk mixture to oat mixture; stir well. Pour oat mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes. Serve warm.