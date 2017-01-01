Poppy Seed Fruit Salad

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup fruit mixture, 1 tablespoon dressing)
Health.com
March 2016

Indulge in this low-calorie, vitamin-packed dish. Don't be fooled by the size of poppy seeds; they're packed with healthy unsaturated fats, including two essential fats—linoleic and linolenic acids.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons orange-mango fat-free yogurt (such as Dannon)
  • 3 tablespoons poppy seed salad dressing
  • 2 cups halved strawberries
  • 2 cups cubed pineapple
  • 1 cup honeydew melon balls
  • 1 cup cantaloupe balls
  • 12 Boston lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 106
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
  • Fat per serving 3.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 1.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.5g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 62mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Combine yogurt and salad dressing in a small bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine strawberries, pineapple, and melon balls in a large bowl, tossing gently. Line each of 6 plates with 2 lettuce leaves; spoon 1 cup fruit mixture onto each plate. Drizzle each salad with 1 tablespoon dressing. Serve immediately.

