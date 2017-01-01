- Calories per serving 234
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 23%
- Fat per serving 5.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 8.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39.2g
- Fiber per serving 6.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3.3mg
- Sodium per serving 402mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
This recipe for stuffed peppers trades in the meat in favor of vegetables like red bell peppers, shallots, and mushrooms. The blend of flavors is sure to please guests.
A vegetarian's delight, this dish is packed with antioxidants and fiber. Almonds are a great source of healthy monunsaturated fats, and they help you feel full.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cut tops off bell peppers; discard seeds and membranes. Cook peppers in boiling water 5 minutes; drain.
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add mushrooms; sauté 4 minutes or until tender. Add parsley, almonds, sherry, and chile powder; sauté 3 minutes. Add rice, tomato juice, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt; sauté 3 minutes. Spoon 3/4 cup rice mixture into each bell pepper. Top each bell pepper with 2 teaspoons cheese. Place stuffed bell peppers in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish; bake at 350° for 15 minutes.