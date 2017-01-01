- Calories per serving 449
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62.6g
- Fiber per serving 5.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 115mg
- Iron per serving 3.9mg
- Sodium per serving 735mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Colonel Benjamin's Curry Chicken
Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Rather than a pre-mixed curry powder, this classic curry's amazing flavor comes from the homemade blend of coriander, cumin, chili powder, ginger, and turmeric, a spice known to fight inflammation and Alzheimer's.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 6 ingredients.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cumin mixture, tomato, and juice. Reduce heat to medium, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add chicken and potatoes to pan; stir in chopped cilantro. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 50 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve mixture over rice, and garnish with cilantro sprigs.