Colonel Benjamin's Curry Chicken

Photography: Randy Mayor; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 2 thighs, 1 cup potato curry, and 1/2 cup rice)
Elizabeth Taliaferro
March 2016

Rather than a pre-mixed curry powder, this classic curry's amazing flavor comes from the homemade blend of coriander, cumin, chili powder, ginger, and turmeric, a spice known to fight inflammation and Alzheimer's.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 4 cups finely chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 1/2 cups coarsely chopped peeled tomato (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 12 chicken thighs (about 3 pounds), skinned
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds peeled baking potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 cups hot cooked rice
  • Cilantro sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 14%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62.6g
  • Fiber per serving 5.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 115mg
  • Iron per serving 3.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 735mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the cumin mixture, tomato, and juice. Reduce heat to medium, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add chicken and potatoes to pan; stir in chopped cilantro. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer 50 minutes or until chicken is done. Serve mixture over rice, and garnish with cilantro sprigs.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up