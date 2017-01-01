- Calories per serving 219
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 26%
- Fat per serving 6.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 3.7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38.2g
- Fiber per serving 2.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 233mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Pumpkin-Carrot Cake
"I made this as a birthday cake using a low-fat lemon cream-cheese frosting. It was quite a hit." --CL Reader
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours and next 4 ingredients (flours through salt). Place egg and egg white in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, pumpkin, oil, butter, and orange rind; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture, stirring just until moist. Stir in raisins, carrot, and cranberries. Spoon batter into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack.