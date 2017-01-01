Swiss Fruit and Yogurt Muesli

Yield
2 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

"I have often enjoyed fresh muesli, made with fruit and yogurt, during visits with my husband's family in Germany. It's a quick, easy breakfast loaded with vitamins and calcium. Vary the fruit to create your own favorite blend, or top with chopped walnuts or almonds for extra crunch." --CL Reader

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup shredded Red Delicious apple
  • 1/2 cup sliced banana
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 373
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 13%
  • Fat per serving 5.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Protein per serving 13.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 72.8g
  • Fiber per serving 6.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 94mg
  • Calcium per serving 269mg

How to Make It

Combine oats, yogurt, orange juice, and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Add apple, banana, and blueberries, stirring gently to combine.

