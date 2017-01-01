- Calories per serving 585
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 15.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 8.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 51.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 3.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 133mg
- Iron per serving 4.4mg
- Sodium per serving 469mg
- Calcium per serving 57mg
Chicken Marsala
This delicious chicken marsala recipe turns an Italian classic into a quick and easy family favorite.
Clarified butter (butter without the milk solids) is ideal for searing meats because it can be heated to a high temperature without burning. Although you can purchase clarified butter, we detail how to make it below in the first step.
Chose whole-wheat pasta, which has fiber to aid digestion and keep you fuller longer. For a healthier version of this meal, grill or bake the chicken without coating it in flour. This cuts out on extra calories and fat from frying.
How to Make It
Place 3 tablespoons butter in a small glass measuring cup. Microwave butter at MEDIUM-HIGH 45 seconds or until melted. Let stand 1 minute. Skim foam from surface, and discard. (Mixture will appear separated.) Pour melted butter through a fine sieve over a small bowl, and discard the milk solids. Set the clarified butter aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat; add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic. Cook 3 minutes or until moisture evaporates; remove mushroom mixture from pan. Set aside.
Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to a 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish; dredge chicken breast halves in flour.
Add clarified butter to pan, and place over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan. Return mushroom mixture to pan; add broth and Marsala, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup. Stir in peas; cook 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon butter, half-and-half, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, stirring until butter melts. Return chicken to pan; cook until thoroughly heated. Serve chicken and sauce over pasta.