Chicken Marsala

Photography: Becky-Stayner; Styling: Melanie J. Clarke
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half, 1 cup pasta, and 1/4 cup sauce)
Health.com
March 2016

This delicious chicken marsala recipe turns an Italian classic into a quick and easy family favorite.

Clarified butter (butter without the milk solids) is ideal for searing meats because it can be heated to a high temperature without burning. Although you can purchase clarified butter, we detail how to make it below in the first step.

Chose whole-wheat pasta, which has fiber to aid digestion and keep you fuller longer. For a healthier version of this meal, grill or bake the chicken without coating it in flour. This cuts out on extra calories and fat from frying.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallots
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup dry Marsala wine
  • 1/2 cup frozen green peas
  • 2 tablespoons half-and-half
  • 4 cups hot cooked fettuccine (about 8 ounces uncooked pasta)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 585
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 15.3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 51.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 3.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 133mg
  • Iron per serving 4.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 469mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 3 tablespoons butter in a small glass measuring cup. Microwave butter at MEDIUM-HIGH 45 seconds or until melted. Let stand 1 minute. Skim foam from surface, and discard. (Mixture will appear separated.) Pour melted butter through a fine sieve over a small bowl, and discard the milk solids. Set the clarified butter aside.

Step 2

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat; add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic. Cook 3 minutes or until moisture evaporates; remove mushroom mixture from pan. Set aside.

Step 3

Place each chicken breast half between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap; pound to a 1/4-inch thickness using a meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place flour in a shallow dish; dredge chicken breast halves in flour.

Step 4

Add clarified butter to pan, and place over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook 3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Remove chicken from pan. Return mushroom mixture to pan; add broth and Marsala, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes or until reduced to 1 cup. Stir in peas; cook 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon butter, half-and-half, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, stirring until butter melts. Return chicken to pan; cook until thoroughly heated. Serve chicken and sauce over pasta.

