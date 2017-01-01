Grilled Corn with Chipotle Butter

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 ear of corn)
Health.com
March 2016

Canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce are usually found in the ethnic-food sections of supermarkets. (Keep a water-filled spray bottle handy to extinguish flames when you grill the corn.)

Using unsalted butter is important especially with dishes that add salt because too much sodium elevates blood pressure, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 4 ears corn
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons seeded, minced chipotle chilis in adobo sauce
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup grated or crumbled queso fresco
  • 4 lime slices (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 178
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 340mg
  • Calcium per serving 50mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Immerse corn, husks on, in a large bowl of cold water. Let soak for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the minced chipotle chili, lime juice, salt, and black pepper; cook for 30 seconds, stirring to blend flavors.

Step 3

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Husk corn; brush with chipotle butter to coat. Grill about 4 minutes, turning frequently, or just until the corn is tender and nicely browned. Top immediately with crumbled cheese, and serve with lime slices, if desired.

