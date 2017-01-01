Salmon with Light Dill Sauce

Yield
Serves 2 (serving size: 1 cup arugula, 1 salmon fillet, and 1/4 cup dill sauce)
March 2016

The salmon in this low-carbohydrate dish provides lean protein to help you feel fuller longer. Leafy greens, like arugula provide vitamin C and folate.

Ingredients

  • 2 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick)
  • Low-fat mayonnaise
  • Low-fat buttermilk
  • Fresh dill, minced
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Arugula, rinsed and drained

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 343
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 88mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 689mg
  • Calcium per serving 91mg

How to Make It

Fill a large skillet with 1 1/2 inches water; bring to a boil. Add salmon; reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes, or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove from skillet; discard cooking liquid. Combine 1/4 cup each mayonnaise and buttermilk, 2 tablespoons dill, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and a pinch each of sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Arrange 1 cup arugula and 1 salmon fillet on each of 2 plates, and drizzle the dill mixture over the fish.

