Salmon Scallopini with Almond Orzo

Cook 1/2 cup orzo according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brown 2 tablespoons almonds; set aside. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Sauté on both sides until done. Divide orzo and salmon between 2 plates. Add reserved liquid to skillet with 2 tablespoons juice and 1 tablespoon capers. Bring to a boil. Stir in 3 teaspoons butter and almonds. Spoon over plates.