Salmon Scallopini with Almond Orzo

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 2 (serving size: 1 cup orzo, 3 pieces salmon, 1 tablespoon almonds)
Health.com
March 2016

Almonds and salmon are a great source of healthy fats, and almonds help you feel fuller longer. Try using SmartBalance instead of butter to cut back on unhealthy saturated fat.

Ingredients

  • Orzo
  • Butter
  • Sliced almonds
  • 1 (7-ounce) salmon fillet, cut into 1/4-inch-wide slices
  • Lemon juice
  • Drained capers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 369
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 543mg
  • Calcium per serving 39mg

How to Make It

Cook 1/2 cup orzo according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brown 2 tablespoons almonds; set aside. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Sauté on both sides until done. Divide orzo and salmon between 2 plates. Add reserved liquid to skillet with 2 tablespoons juice and 1 tablespoon capers. Bring to a boil. Stir in 3 teaspoons butter and almonds. Spoon over plates.

