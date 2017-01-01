- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 71mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 543mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Salmon Scallopini with Almond Orzo
Leigh Beisch
Almonds and salmon are a great source of healthy fats, and almonds help you feel fuller longer. Try using SmartBalance instead of butter to cut back on unhealthy saturated fat.
How to Make It
Cook 1/2 cup orzo according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/2 cup liquid. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brown 2 tablespoons almonds; set aside. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Sauté on both sides until done. Divide orzo and salmon between 2 plates. Add reserved liquid to skillet with 2 tablespoons juice and 1 tablespoon capers. Bring to a boil. Stir in 3 teaspoons butter and almonds. Spoon over plates.