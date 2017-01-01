Steak Tacos with Simple Guacamole

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 tortillas, 1/3 cup meat, 2/3 cup onion mixture, 2 tablespoons guacamole)
March 2016

Most of the fat in this recipe is the good-for-you monounsaturated kind in the avocado, so don't let it deter (or disturb) you.

Trim the steak to cut out excess saturated fat. The majority of the fat in this meal, which comes from the avocado, is healthy and monounsaturated.

Ingredients

  • Steak:
  • 3 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (or pressed through a garlic press)
  • 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak, fat trimmed
  • 3 cups vertically sliced onion (about 2 medium onions)
  • 2 cups red and yellow bell pepper strips (about 2 large peppers)
  • 2 jalapeño peppers (or 1 serrano pepper), halved lengthwise and thinly sliced, with seeds
  • Guacamole:
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and seeded
  • 1 garlic clove, minced (or pressed through a garlic press)
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 12 (6-inch) flour tortillas, warmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 490
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 48g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 54mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 535mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare steak, combine 1 teaspoon oil and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a bowl. Rub steak with garlic-oil mixture; place in a large zip-top plastic bag. Seal; marinate in the refrigerator 1 hour, or overnight.

Step 2

Lightly spray the rack of an outdoor grill with cooking spray. Heat to medium-high.

Step 3

Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeño; sauté 5 minutes (A). Keep warm.

Step 4

Place the steak on the grill, and cook 4 minutes on each side (without turning) for medium, or to desired degree of doneness (B). Let stand 10 minutes on a cutting board before slicing crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick slices.

Step 5

To prepare guacamole, combine all ingredients in a small bowl, and mix well, mashing with a pestle (C) or fork until mixture is chunky.

Step 6

Heat the tortillas in a covered casserole in a 300° oven until warm and pliable. Place a small amount of meat in each tortilla; top with the onion-pepper mixture and guacamole.

