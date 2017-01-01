- Calories per serving 173
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
- Calcium per serving 100mg
Grilled Mushroom-and-Asparagus Salad
Leigh Beisch
Mushrooms are a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. They also provide vitamin E, which works as a disease-fighting antioxidant.
How to Make It
Preheat the grill to high. Whisk 1/4 cup vinegar, 3 tablespoons oil, garlic, 2 teaspoons each juice and mustard, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Place asparagus and mushrooms in a zip-top plastic bag with half of dressing; marinate 15 minutes. Grill asparagus 5 minutes. Grill mushrooms, gill sides down, for 4 minutes; turn. Grill 7 more minutes. Slice thickly. Toss greens with vegetables and dressing. Serve warm.