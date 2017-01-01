- Calories per serving 170
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 310mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Grilled Scallops with Lemon-Chickpea Salad
Leigh Beisch
The power duo of scallops and chickpeas provides protein, fiber, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for brain and heart health.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Preheat grill to high. Combine chickpeas, garlic, celery, and 1/3 cup parsley with 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 tablespoon oil. Drizzle scallops with 2 teaspoons oil and 1 tablespoon juice. Toss and season with salt and pepper. Grill scallops 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until firm to the touch. Toss spinach with 1 tablespoon each of juice and olive oil; top with chickpea mixture and scallops.