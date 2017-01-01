Grilled Scallops with Lemon-Chickpea Salad

Leigh Beisch
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

The power duo of scallops and chickpeas provides protein, fiber, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for brain and heart health.

Ingredients

  • 1 (15 1/2-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • Minced garlic clove
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound sea scallops, rinsed and patted dry
  • 4 cups baby spinach

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 170
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 310mg
  • Calcium per serving 60mg

How to Make It

Preheat grill to high. Combine chickpeas, garlic, celery, and 1/3 cup parsley with 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 tablespoon oil. Drizzle scallops with 2 teaspoons oil and 1 tablespoon juice. Toss and season with salt and pepper. Grill scallops 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until firm to the touch. Toss spinach with 1 tablespoon each of juice and olive oil; top with chickpea mixture and scallops.

